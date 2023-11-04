Isreal DMW’s Wife, Sheila Confirms End Of Their Marriage

Davido’s personal logistics manager, Isreal DMW’s wife, Shiela Courage has confirmed an end to their marriage.

Saturday Telegraph recalls there have been rumours filtering the internet that the couple’s marriage is on the verge of collapsing as Sheila returned her bride price paid to her parents.

This rumours was also confirmed by a controversial Instagram blogger, Gistlover, who claimed that Isreal DMW and his wife ended their marriage over alleged domestic violence.

According to Gistlover, Sheila already had a lover before her father ran into Isreal DMW and coerced her to marry him because of his money and links to Davido, unfortunately, with him was just a facade. A few months ago, Sheila first fueled separation rumours with her unromantic birthday message to her ex-husband, Isreal DMW. Now confirming it, Sheila Courage took to her Instagram story to blast Isreal DMW after he shared a photo of them from their traditional marriage, calling her his wife. Responding to him, Sheila stated that she’s only his wife in his dreams. She wrote, “In your fucking dreams”. Recall that Israel and Sheila tied the knot on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at a traditional ceremony that was held in Benin City, where the couple hail from. Two days after the traditional wedding, the couple held their white wedding which had in attendance Davido, Chioma, Cubana Chief Priest, and the DMW crew.