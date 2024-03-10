Isreal DMW’s Ex-Wife Claps Back At Him Over Recent Post

The estranged wife of Isreal DMW, Sheila Courage, has broken her silence following his recent outburst directed at her.

New Telegraph reports that Isreal DMW via his official Instagram page in rain curses on his ex-wife and any man that touches her or have any attempt approaching her for relationship.

He mentioned her parents’ significant role in their marital issues, particularly her mother, claiming that she encouraged her daughter to leave her marriage and follow a female friend of hers who is into prostitution.

Amid all the curses and allegations, Sheila took to her Instagram page to post new photos of herself with a subtle caption, emphasizing that she is focused on her blessings and unaffected by negativity.

Sharing photos, she wrote, “Too blessed to give a damn! ,”

Reactions trailing Sheila’s post;

Chinny Nkem wrote, “Isreal go just run mad.”

Successful All-day wrote, “Juju go still cry do video dis night. Abeg try forgive am abeg.”

officialddcakes said: “This babe for forgive Israel oo but the guy too talk and he too curse the babe if he had been silent and beg this babe I swear them for don come back.”

Runwa wrote, “Juju and Daddy Freeze setting ring light.”

Onyeji Ugo wrote, “Hawt. Tox!c man is somewhere typing.”

Mimi Ozigis wrote, “Isreal go get heart attack for this pictures”.

margaretsundayey noted: “Pls go back to ur husband nothing dey outside..forget all the hailing . anything ur husband is doing u don’t like u can send people to talk to him and always pray for him too .less I forget u look beautiful Sheila.”

scotte_022 opined: “Na when this girl leave isreal she kan fine Abi na my eye.”