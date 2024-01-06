Isreal DMW Warns Men To Stay Away From Sheila

The logistic manager of Afrobeat singer, Davido, Isreal DMW, has warned Nigerian men to stay away from his estranged wife, Sheila Courage.

New Telegraph recalls that in December 2023, Isreal DMW announced his marriage to Shiela had crashed over irreconcilable differences and accusations.

In a new update on Saturday, Isreal shared a post via his Instagram page, stating that he’s still legally married to his estranged wife, hinting that there would be spiritual consequences for messing with Sheila.

READ ALSO:

He further expressed difficulty and inability to let Sheila out of his life, Israel said, “Move on what? F*CK SHIIT.”

He wrote, “Dearest Men. Stay away from Sheila. Stay away from legally married women, especially the ones from Edo State. Don’t get yourself into trouble because of just 5 minutes of pleasure.

“Pitty ur loved ones at least, if you’re not pitying yourself. People shouldn’t always believe they are smart.

“People shouldn’t always believe they would always eat their cakes and still have it back. Move on what? FUCK SHIIT. Thanks”