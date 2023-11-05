Isreal DMW Takes Down Anniversary Post After Wife Confirms Marriage Crash

Davido’s logistic manager, Israel Afeare, better known as Isreal DMW has taken down his anniversary post following his estranged wife’s outburst on their anniversary post.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that a few hours after Isreal posted an anniversary photo of himself with his wife, Shiela with a caption that reads, “My wife”, she rebuked him, saying he’s delusional and she can only be his wife in his dreams.

This has, however, confirmed months of speculations about an end to their marriage which wasn’t up to a year.

It would be recalled that following the rumour, Israel DMW has been trying to change the narrative making rounds on the internet.

READ ALSO:

Hours after his supposed ex-wife’s outburst on his comment session, Isreal who had taken to his Instagram post to acknowledge their marriage amidst rumours of separation and reports of unfollowing themselves on social media, was left with no choice than to take down the post and replaced it with a group photo of himself and his wife taken with his boss, Davido and his wife, Chioma.

After sharing the group photo on his Instagram story, Isreal DMW didn’t bother with a caption acknowledging his wife.