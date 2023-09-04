Isreal DMW Reacts To Marriage Crash Reports Of Domestic Violence

Davido’s Logistics Manager and Personal Assistant, Israel DMW, has taken to social media to address the rumours circulating about the dissolution of his 11-month-old marriage to Sheila David.

It would be recalled that a known blogger, Gistlover had previously dropped a bombshell, asserting that the marriage between Isreal and his wife had collapsed amidst shocking allegations of domestic violence.

According to the Gistlover, Sheila was in a romantic relationship with a suitor before her father gave her off to Isreal DMW, who they believe to be wealthy and connected to Davido, resulting in marrying her off to Isreal.

Sheila confided in Gistlover and narrated her experience in the hands of her husband, stating that she discovered her hubby’s true personality after they got married.

Gistlover averred that she accused him of invasive behaviour, including allegedly sniffing her undergarments to detect infidelity, withholding finances, and resorting to physical abuse.

Gistlover goes on to claim that Israel would frequently disappear from home for extended periods, subjecting Sheila to a living nightmare. Her marital issue drove her back to her father’s house, culminating in the return of the bridal bride price.

Taking to his Instagram page to react to the development, Israel DMW didn’t mince any words as he called out Nigerians who had bought into the narrative of his marriage hitting the rock.

Isreal criticized Gistlover and expressed his disbelief, couldn’t comprehend why they had the audacity to buy into Gistlover’s posts.

He wrote;

“You’re fully on ur own, believing in any posts from gistlovers. You don’t mind following them at all. Na you sabi ooh. Fucking shit.”

