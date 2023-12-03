Isreal DMW Reacts As Ex-Wife, Sheila Declares Herself Single

Davido’s logistic manager, Isreal DMW has reacted as his estranged wife, Sheila Courage declaring her relationship status as single amid their messy separation.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Sheila took to her Instagram page to share a video of her singing while declaring her relationship status as single but not searching.

Isreal, however, in response allegedly cursed his estranged wife and any man who gets close to her while the bride price he paid is yet to be refunded.

In the now-deleted Instastory post, Israel responded to Sheila, ridiculing her for being a terrible wife who is only excellent at doing perfect makeup.

He wrote, “Any man who nears you dies untimely death except if I didn’t pay ur full bride price. Except if there’s no Edo ancestor. Cooking total rubbish, dirtiness 100 per cent, respect zero, make up 100 per cent good, telling lies 100 per cent.”