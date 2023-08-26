Isreal DMW Pledges Loyalty To Davido

The logistics manager and Personal Assistant of the renowned Afrobeat superstar, Davido, Isreal DMW has sworn an oath of allegiance and loyalty to the singer,

Israel DMW took to his Instagram page to show his unwavering commitment and support to the 30-year-old singer by pledging to stand by his boss’ side until the end.

To further demonstrate his unshakable loyalty to Davido, Israel DMW who once graced the stage at O2 Arena in London affirmed that he would stand by the DMW boss in life and in death.

Although he didn’t specify the exact reasons why he was showing gratitude nor conveying his heartfelt appreciation to Davido.

But sharing a photo of himself and Davido, he said, “We leave together. We die together. Thanks, sir. Fucking shit,”