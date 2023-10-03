Isreal DMW Drags Anita Brown Over Apology To Chioma

The logistics manager of Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Davido, Isreal DMW has taken to his social media page to drag Anita Brown, the alleged Baby mama of David Adeleke over her apology to Chioma.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that the alleged side chick of Davido, Anita Brown apologized to Chioma for dragging her and her late son into her mess with the artist.
In her apology, she acknowledged that her earlier remarks and behaviours were motivated by her personal hurt and annoyance.
According to Anita, she’s going through a tragic and traumatic moment in her life which is way too much for her to bear, hence the reason for her apology
In response, Israel DMW said that since Anita was just getting started, she hadn’t yet seen anything.
“You just dey start. You never see anything”.