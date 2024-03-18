Isreal DMW Advice Kizz Daniel On Trolls Criticising Wife

Davido’s logistic manager, Isreal DMW has clapped back at trolls criticising the wife of notable Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel regarding her appearance.

New Telegraph reports that Kizz Daniel had shared a video on Instagram showing himself and his baby mama sharing affectionate moments, dancing to his song, and looking charming.

However, some online users weren’t pleased with his baby mama’s appearance and made critical remarks, including comments about her facial appearance and wig.

In response, Isreal DMW advised Kizz Daniel to ignore side talks, emphasising that beauty isn’t the criteria of a good wife at home.

He encouraged the singer to prioritise peace of mind, which he emphasised as more crucial than physical beauty.

Israel also advised the singer not to let negative comments about his wife’s appearance affect him.

He said, “VADO. Beauty doesn’t make a good wife at home. All you need is rest of mind. Don’t give a f*ck,”