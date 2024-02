Israel’s military said its special forces are inside Gaza’s be- sieged Nasser hospital in Khan Younis.

It says they are conducting “a precise and limited operation” in the hospital, where it says Hamas fighters are hiding.

It also says the bodies of Israeli hostages might be there.

It comes a day after the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) ordered thousands of displaced people to leave the site, reports the BBC. The hospital is the largest in the south of the Gaza Strip.