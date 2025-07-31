New Telegraph

July 31, 2025
Israel’s PM Kicks Against UK Plans To Recognize Palestinian State

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said UK’s plans to recognise a Palestinian state “rewards” Hamas. UK PM Keir Starmer announced Tuesday that he would take the step at a UN meeting in September unless Israel meets certain conditions.

He said the plan will go ahead unless the Israeli government takes “substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza”, including a ceasefire.

About 140 countries formally recognise a Palestinian state, and last week France pledged to do so at the same UN meeting, reports the BBC. It comes as a UN-backed food security body said “the worst-case scenario of famine is currently playing out” in Gaza; Israel insists there are no restrictions on aid deliveries and there is “no starvation”.

