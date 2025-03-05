Israel’s New CoS Assumes Office, Vows To Defeat Enemies

Share

The newly appointed Israeli Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, has pledged to lead the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to victory as he officially assumed office during a changeover ceremony at the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv.

In a direct appeal to the ultra-Orthodox community on Wednesday, Zamir called for broader participation in national defense.

Zamir, however, stated the importance of unity and increasing the ranks to address external threats.

“The task, which I am receiving today, is clear: Lead the IDF to victory,” Zamir declared in his first speech as the 23rd chief of staff.

“I urge all parts of Israeli society to participate in the mitzvah [religious commandment] of defending the homeland. This is a shared responsibility,” he said.

“The IDF is the army of the people. Facing external threats, we must have cohesion of the ranks. We will work to expand the ranks—the defensive missions must be shared,” he added.

Addressing the families of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Zamir promised to prioritize their return.

“Your loved ones are in front of my eyes. Our moral duty is clear: Bring everyone back home, in any way possible and as quickly as possible,” he said.

Zamir takes over from Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, who resigned following criticism of the IDF’s handling of Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack.

