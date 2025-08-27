Israel’s Gaza Hospital Double Strike ‘Indefensible’, UK Pm Says; IDF To Probe ‘Ammunition Used’

Families of hostages being held by Hamas are protesting across Israel, a day after double Israeli strikes hit a hospital in Gaza. At least 20 people, including five journalists, were reportedly killed in the strikes on Nasser hospital in Khan Younis.

The Israeli military has just released its conclusions following an “initial inquiry into the incident” – saying that its troops identified a camera “positioned by Hamas”.

It also says there are “several gaps” that must be examined further, including the “authorisation process” and “ammunition approved for the strike”.

The incident, which Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu called a “tragic mishap”, has been met with condemnation, with a spokesperson for UK PM Keir Starmer calling it “completely indefensible”.

About 1,200 people were killed and 251 others taken to Gaza as hostages in Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack – 20 hostages held by Hamas are still believed to be alive, reports the BBC.