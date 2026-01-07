New Telegraph

January 7, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 7, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. Israel’s Foreign Minister…

Israel’s Foreign Minister On Historic Visit To Somaliland

Israel’s foreign minister has arrived in the breakaway state of Somaliland, marking the first official visit since Israel controversially recognised Somaliland as an independent country.

Gideon Saar landed in capital city Hargeisa yesterday and met with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, government sources there told the BBC.

Last month Israel became the first country in the world to recognise Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia more than 30 years ago.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Somaliland’s president called Israel’s move “a historic moment”, but Somalia furiously rejected the development as an attack on its sovereignty.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

European Allies Back Denmark Over Trump’s Threat To Annex Greenland
Read Next

At Least 22 Ethiopian Migrants Killed In Road Crash