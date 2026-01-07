Israel’s Foreign Minister On Historic Visit To Somaliland

Israel’s foreign minister has arrived in the breakaway state of Somaliland, marking the first official visit since Israel controversially recognised Somaliland as an independent country.

Gideon Saar landed in capital city Hargeisa yesterday and met with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, government sources there told the BBC.

Last month Israel became the first country in the world to recognise Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia more than 30 years ago.

Somaliland’s president called Israel’s move “a historic moment”, but Somalia furiously rejected the development as an attack on its sovereignty.