Israel’s Ambassador to UK Rejects Two-State Solution

Israel’s Ambassador to the UK has rejected a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians. “Absolutely no,” said Tzipi Hotovely, adding: “The Palestinians never wanted to have a state next to Israel”. The comments double-down on messaging from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hotovely also rules out a ceasefire in Gaza: “It just basically means we would like to welcome another attack of October 7”. The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says early morning Israeli air strikes killed at least 19 people, reports the BBC.

Hamas broke through Israel’s heavily guarded perimeter on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking 240 hostages – some of whom were released during a brief truce. The health ministry in Gaza, which is run by Hamas, says 18,600 people have been killed and 50,000 injured in the enclave since the start of the Gaza war.

Meanwhile, the families of US hostages held by Hamas say they believe President Joe Biden is doing everything he can to secure the release of their loved ones.