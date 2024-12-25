Israeli War: Bethlehem Marks Sombre Christmas

Share

For a second consecutive year, there were no festive decorations, and the crowd paled in the sombre mood amid the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.

New Telegraph recalls that the war in Gaza which is cut off from the occupied West Bank by Israeli territory erupted after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 2023.

Traditionally in Bethlehem, a grand Christmas tree would light up Manger Square (which Christians believe was the birthplace of Jesus), but local authorities opted against elaborate celebrations for a second year.

Bethlehem mayor, Anton Salman told newsmen that this year they had to limit their joy.

“Christmas is a feast of faith… We’re going to pray and ask God to end our suffering,” Salman said.

In a message to Christians all over the world, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked them for supporting Israel’s fight against the forces of evil.

“You’ve stood by our side resiliently, consistently, forcefully as Israel defends our civilisation against barbarism,” he said.

Prayers, including the church’s famed midnight mass, will still be held in the presence of the Catholic Church’s Latin Patriarch, but the festivities will be of a more strictly religious nature.

