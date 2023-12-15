Israeli Tanks Shell Jabalia Camp as Heavy Fighting Continues in North Gaza

The Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza has seen heavy fighting as Israeli tanks surround the area. The Hamas-run local authority said about 100,000 people are still in the camp without a functioning hospital and at risk of starvation.

No aid has reached the north since the humanitarian truce ended at the start of December. Yesterday, UN chief Antonio Guterres warned that the humanitarian system in Gaza may collapse and public order could completely break down.

His comments have been criticised by Israel Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who called Guterres’ tenure a “danger to world peace”, reports the BBC. Hamas attacked Israel in October, killing 1,200 people and taking 240 hostages, some of whom were released during a short-lived truce.

Hamas officials in Gaza say Israel has killed more than 17,177 people in its retaliatory campaign, including about 7,000 children.