Two members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed on Sunday while attempting to neutralise unexploded ordnance reportedly left behind.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the development followed last month’s Israeli airstrikes, according to Iranian state-linked media on Sunday, July 6.

According to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency, the tragic incident took place in Khorramabad, a city in western Iran that was among the areas allegedly targeted during a recent wave of Israeli military operations.

The IRGC, in an official statement, confirmed the 7deaths, saying, “Two members of the Guards were killed Sunday in Khorramabad while clearing the area of explosives left by the Zionist regime’s aggression.”

The identities of the fallen IRGC personnel were not immediately disclosed, and no further details were released regarding the type of explosives involved or whether additional casualties occurred.

The explosion highlights the ongoing dangers faced by security personnel in the aftermath of airstrikes, particularly in volatile regions where Iran-Israel tensions remain high.

The incident also underscores the lingering impact of military confrontations on civilian areas and infrastructure.

This development comes amid rising hostilities and repeated cross-border attacks, with both nations trading accusations and warning of further escalation.