Israeli Strikes Kill At Least 40 In Eastern Lebanon — Health Ministry

At least 40 people were killed in Israeli strikes in eastern Lebanon on Wednesday, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

An Israeli official said the strikes, in the governorates of Baalbek and Bekaa, targeted operatives of the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah.

Lebanon’s culture minister said one of the strikes also seriously damaged an Ottoman-era building in the vicinity of the Roman ruins in the city of Baalbek, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Israeli strikes also hit southern Beirut on Wednesday, after the IDF issued evacuation warnings.

The military said it struck Hezbollah command centres, weapons stores and other infrastructure, reports the BBC.

A later IDF warning covered four neighbourhoods in southern Beirut including an area near Lebanon’s international airport, which has continued to operate despite Israel’s air strikes on the capital city.

