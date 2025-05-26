Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Gaza, Medics Say

Share

Israeli strikes overnight and into yesterday killed at least 22 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, including a mother and her two children who were inside a tent that was struck, local health officials said.

Israel ended a ceasefire and renewed its offensive in March, vowing to destroy Hamas and return the 58 hostages it still holds from the October 7, 2023, attack that triggered the war. Israel also blocked the import of all food, medicine and fuel for 2 1/2 months before letting a trickle of aid enter last week.

Israel says it plans to seize full control of Gaza and facilitate what it refers to as the voluntary migration of much of its population of 2 million Palestinians, a plan that has been rejected by Palestinians and much of the international community, and which experts say would likely violate international law, reports The Associated Press.

The strike hit a tent housing displaced people in the central Gaza city of Deir al-Balah, killing the mother, her two children and another relative, according to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Meanwhile, the husband of a Palestinian doctor in Gaza whose children were killed in an Israeli strike on Friday remains in critical condition, according to the hospital treating him.

Hamdi al-Najjar’s “life remains in danger”, Dr Milena Angelova-Chee, a Bulgarian doctor working at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, told the BBC.

