Israeli Strikes Kill 12 Guarding Gaza Aid Lorries

The local medics and Gaza’s Hamas-run Civil Defence on Friday said Israeli air strikes in Gaza have reportedly killed 12 guards protecting aid lorries.

New Telegraph gathered that the strikes occurred in Rafah and Khan Younis, as aid deliveries continued to face violent theft attempts.

In Rafah, seven guards were killed while protecting lorries carrying flour to warehouses for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (Unrwa).

Another attack in Khan Younis resulted in five more deaths, with the Civil Defence confirming injuries to around 30 others, including many children.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its operations targeted “armed Hamas terrorists” planning to hijack humanitarian aid.

