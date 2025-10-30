Israeli Strikes In Gaza Kill 104, After Hamas Accused Of Killing Soldier

At least 104 Palestinians were killed in a wave of Israeli strikes in Gaza on Tuesday night, the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry says.

The Israeli military said it struck “dozens of terror targets and terrorists” in response to violations by Hamas of the US-brokered ceasefire deal.

Israel’s defence minister accused Hamas of an attack in Gaza that killed an Israeli soldier, and of breaching the terms on returning deceased hostages’ bodies.

Hamas said it had “no connection” to the attack and that Israel was trying to undermine the deal, reports the BBC. US President Donald Trump maintained “nothing” would jeopardise the ceasefire, but added that Israel should “hit back” when its soldiers were targeted.

The Israeli strikes hit homes, schools and residential blocks in Gaza City and Beit Lahia in the north of Gaza, Bureij and Nuseirat in the centre, and Khan Younis in the south.

Witnesses in Gaza City described seeing “pillars of fire and smoke” rising into the air as explosions shook several residential areas.