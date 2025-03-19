Israeli Strikes Across Gaza Kill At Least 413, Shatter Ceasefire With Hamas

Share

Israel launched a wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early yesterday, saying it was striking dozens of Hamas targets in its heaviest assault on the territory since a ceasefire took effect in January.

Hospitals reported more than 413 people killed, including women and children.

The surprise attack shattered a period of relative calm during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and raised the prospect of a full return to fighting in a 17-month war that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and caused widespread destruction across Gaza, reports The Associated Press.

Reacting, a freed BritishIsraeli hostage, Emily Damari, said her “heart is broken, crushed and disappointed” by the resumption of fighting in Gaza.

A doctor working at a Gaza hospital said she had witnessed “a level of horror” that was hard to articulate after Israel’s surprise bombardment of the territory.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says Israel will “act against Hamas with increasing military strength”, accusing Hamas of “repeated refusal to release our hostages”, and of rejecting proposals to extend the ceasefire.

