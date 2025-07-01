New Telegraph

July 1, 2025
Israeli Strike On Gaza Seafront Cafe Kills At Least 20 Palestinians

At least 20 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike that hit a popular seafront cafe frequently used by activists, journalists, and local residents in western Gaza yesterday, according to medics and eyewitnesses.

Rescue teams evacuated 20 bodies and dozens wounded from Al-Baqa Cafeteria, an outdoor venue which consisted of tents along the beach, a spokesperson for Gaza’s Hamas-run Civil Defence told the BBC.

He added that emergency crews were still searching through a deep crater left by the explosion. “I was on my way to the café to use the internet just a few meters away when a massive explosion hit,” said Aziz Al-Afifi, a cameraman with a local production company, told the BBC.

“I ran to the scene. My colleagues were there, people I meet every day. The scene was horrific – bodies, blood, screaming everywhere.”

Videos posted by activists on social media appeared to show the moment a missile, reportedly fired from an Israeli warplane, struck the area. Footage captured the aftermath of the attack, with bodies scattered across the ground.

