Israeli Settlers Set Fire to Palestinian Warehouse, Land As West Bank Attacks Surge

Dozens of Israeli settlers launched arson attacks targeting a Palestinian warehouse, a Bedouin village, and farmland in the north of the occupied West Bank on Tuesday. Several Palestinians were injured.

The incidents were the latest in a recent surge in settler violence coinciding with the olive harvest season, when Palestinians head to their agricultural land around towns and villages.

It comes just after the UN’s humanitarian office said the number of violent attacks by settlers last month was the highest since it began collecting figures nearly 20 years ago, reports the BBC.

Israel has built about 160 settlements housing 700,000 Jews since it occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem – land Palestinians want, along with Gaza, for a hoped-for future state – during the 1967 Middle East war.

An estimated 3.3 million Palestinians live alongside them. The settlements are illegal under international law.