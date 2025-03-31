Israeli Police Arrest Netanyahu’s Aides In ‘Qatargate’ Scandal

Share

Israeli authorities on Monday announced it arrested two top media aides of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of the ongoing ‘Qatargate’ investigation into alleged unlawful ties between Netanyahu’s inner circle and Qatar.

The suspects, identified as Yonatan Urich and Eli Feldstein, were taken into custody in the early hours of Monday, March 31, according to a statement by Israeli police.

New Telegraph gathered that their arrests follow an investigation led by Lahav 433, Israel’s national crime unit, in collaboration with the Shin Bet security agency.

While authorities have not disclosed further details due to a court-imposed gag order, reports indicate that Feldstein, a former spokesperson for Netanyahu, is suspected of leaking classified Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) documents, potentially compromising national security.

He is also accused of working with an international firm hired by Qatar to shape Israeli media narratives in favor of Doha while still serving in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Additionally, reports from November 2024 linked Urich and another Netanyahu aide, Yisrael Einhorn, to public relations campaigns for Qatar ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

With investigations still ongoing, Israeli law enforcement continues to probe the extent of Qatar’s influence in Israeli politics and any potential security breaches arising from these alleged connections.

