Israeli-Palestinian War: CAN Wants Airlift of Nigerian Pilgrims Suspended

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to rage, leading to loss of lives and destruction of properties, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has advised against further airlifting of Nigerian pilgrims until peace is restored. President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, expressed worry that the conflict has not only deepened the humanitarian crisis in the region, but also has grave implications for Nigeria and her pilgrims.

He said: “The recent surprise attack by a militant group on Israeli citizens, resulting in the tragic loss of numerous lives and abduction of several persons, including women and children, is a distressing event that undermines the pursuit of global peace. CAN firmly condemns any act of violence that threatens the lives of innocent individuals, regardless of their nationality or religious background.

“While recognising Israel’s right to self-defence, we emphasise the importance of proportionality and the avoidance of harm to innocent civilians in any military response. The loss of innocent lives on both sides of the conflict is a tragic consequence of this escalating situation, and we extend our deepest condolences to all those who have suffered the loss of their loved ones in these incidents.

“Consequently, we call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and violence between Israel and Hamas. We believe in the sanctity of human life and the principles of justice and peace, as upheld by our Christian faith. We urge all parties involved to engage in dialogue and seek diplomatic solutions. “Many Nigerian Christians undertake pilgrimages to Jerusalem, Bethlehem, and other sacred sites.

The ongoing conflict in the region raises concerns about the safety and well- being of Nigerian pilgrims. Therefore, we advise that the airlifting of Pilgrims be suspended until normalcy returns in the area.” The CAN president urged religious leaders and worshippers alike to draw lessons from the ongoing war, by learning to embrace each other’s religion and coexist in peace, love and harmony.