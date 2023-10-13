Israeli/Palestinian Crisis Capable Of Escalating Into Regional, Global War –JNI

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has warned that the ongoing Israeli – Palestinian crisis is capable of escalating into a regional and global conflict if immediate measures are not taken to bring the war to an end. The Islamic body which blamed the international community, especially the United Nations and the Arab League, for not doing enough over the years to end the fracas called for an immediate ceasefire to put a stop to the suffering of innocent people, and also an amicable resolution of the crisis.

JNI in a statement by Prof Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, its Secretary-General, said: For the sake of humanity, JNI joins other global voices of reason to call for an immediate ceasefire in the region to create a conducive atmosphere for dialogue and peaceful resolution,” adding that the continuous violence and loss of innocent lives serves only to escalate tensions and deepen the sufferings of the people.

The JNI averred: “The US should wake up from its slumber and recognise the reality of the unfolding multi-polar order and potential escalation of the ongoing conflict, to not only a regional conflict but a global war. The world should know that this is not a war between Jewish and Muslims, but a conflict between an oppressor and the oppressed.

Palestinian people consist of both Muslims and Christians, and they deserve the sympathy of all people who truly believes in the sanctity of human life and dignity. “We implore the Ultra- Right Wing Israeli government to respect the numerous resolutions put forth by the international community, which seek to end this crisis and establish a just and lasting peace.

Particularly that a two-state solution for both conflict entities have been on the peace table and adherence to these resolutions is a crucial step towards the resolution of this long-standing conflict. “Both parties must be willing to engage in meaningful dialogue (with no strings attached).

International mediators, such as the US, UN, the European Union, and Arab states, can play a facilitating role (with utmost sincerity) in the peace process. “It should, however, be noted that the status of Jerusalem, the fate of some unnecessary settlements, and the rights of Palestinian refugees are key issues that must be addressed in a negotiated settlement. In this regard, a freeze on Israeli settlement construction in the West Bank is very crucial as a confidence-building measure, to the peace process.

“More so, the JNI is very much concerned that the global peace is becoming more of a mirage than a reality, with the systemic growing number of global conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war, Sudan, Iraq, Libya, Syrian conflicts, to mention a few. It is thus pertinent to ask, if the UN is really united against global conflicts?”

JNI noted that before the recent Hamas’s surprise attacks, over 300 defenceless Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since January 2023, adding: “This clearly debunks any futile attempts by the Israeli backers, especially the United States of America, to justify the blood- letting in the besieged Gaza Strip, which is now faced with severe humanitarian challenges.”