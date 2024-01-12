Israeli Officials Want Gaza Destroyed, Court Told

Israel’s plan to “destroy” Gaza comes from “the highest level of state”, the UN’s top court has heard. The claims were made by South African lawyers as they presented its case accusing Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

South Africa also called on the court to order Israel to cease military operations in Gaza. Israel – which will present its defence today – has vehemently rejected the accusations as “baseless”.

The court will deliver only an opinion on the genocide allegation, although it is being closely watched, reports the BBC. Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, a lawyer for the High Court of South Africa, told the ICJ Israel’s “genocidal intent” was evident “from the way in which this military attack is being conducted”.