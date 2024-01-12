New Telegraph

January 12, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 12, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Israeli Officials Want…

Israeli Officials Want Gaza Destroyed, Court Told

Israel’s plan to “destroy” Gaza comes from “the highest level of state”, the UN’s top court has heard. The claims were made by South African lawyers as they presented its case accusing Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

South Africa also called on the court to order Israel to cease military operations in Gaza. Israel – which will present its defence today – has vehemently rejected the accusations as “baseless”.

The court will deliver only an opinion on the genocide allegation, although it is being closely watched, reports the BBC. Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, a lawyer for the High Court of South Africa, told the ICJ Israel’s “genocidal intent” was evident “from the way in which this military attack is being conducted”.

Read Previous

Why Victims Don’t Like to Speak Up –Seun Kuti on the TB Joshua Controversy
Read Next

Sexagenarian Releases Debut Gospel Track To Mark Birthday