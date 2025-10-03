Israeli Naval Ships Intercept Gaza-Bound Flotilla

The Israeli navy has intercepted boats carrying aid to Gaza and detained the activists aboard, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said several vessels that form part of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) had been “safely stopped” and that those aboard were being transferred to an Israeli port. It added the navy had told the vessels to change course as they were “approaching an active combat zone”.

The GSF has said boats are still being intercepted yesterday morning. Earlier, it said 30 boats were still “sailing strong to Gaza” and were 46 nautical miles from their intended destination, reports the BBC. They described the interception as “illegal” and “not an act of defence” but “a brazen act of desperation”.