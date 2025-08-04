Israeli Minister Sparks Anger by Praying At Sensitive Jerusalem Holy Site

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has visited the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem and prayed there, violating a decades-old arrangement covering one of the most sensitive sites in the Middle East.

Photos and videos of his visit show Ben-Gvir leading Jewish prayers at the compound, which is known by Jews as the Temple Mount, in occupied East Jerusalem.

Praying at the site breaks a long-time arrangement that allows Jews to visit the site but not pray. The Israeli prime minister’s office released a statement saying there had been no change to Israel’s policy of maintaining the status quo agreement that allows only Muslim worship there, reports the BBC.

Jordan, custodian of the site, called Ben-Gvir’s latest visit “an unacceptable provocation”. Hamas called it “a deepening of the ongoing aggressions against our Palestinian people”, while a spokesperson for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said the visit “crossed all red lines”.