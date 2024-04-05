Israeli Minister Denies Convoy Strike Was Deliberate

An Israeli cabinet minister has denied claims that Israeli forces deliberately targeted seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers in Gaza. WCK Founder José Andrés has accused Israel of targeting his workers “systematically, car by car”. Nir Barkat, Israel’s Minister of Economy, told BBC News that Andrés’ comments were “nonsense”.

Israel says the strikes which killed the workers were a “grave mistake” and has promised an investigation. Speaking to BBC Chief Presenter Caitríona Perry, Barkat said Israel was “terribly sorry” about killing the seven aid workers, but that “unfortunately, in wars friendly fire happens”. He said the deaths of aid workers and civilians were “part of war”.

The killings have drawn widespread international condemnation. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has “demanded a thorough and transparent independent investigation”, while US President Joe Biden accused Israel of not doing enough to protect aid workers and civilians.