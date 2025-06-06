Israeli Military Recovers Two Hostages’ Bodies In Southern Gaza

Share

Israeli forces have recovered the bodies of two Israeli Americans taken back to Gaza as hostages during the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, the Israeli military says.

Judi Weinstein Haggai, 70, who was also a Canadian citizen, and her husband Gadi Haggai, 72, were murdered by gunmen from the Mujahideen Brigades group when they attacked Kibbutz Nir Oz, a statement said.

Their bodies were found in the southern Khan Younis area of Gaza overnight and brought back to Israel for forensic identification, reports the BBC. There are now 56 hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza, at least 20 of whom are believed to be alive.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and his wife sent their condolences to the families of Judi and Gadi Haggai. “Our hearts grieve over this terrible loss. May their memories be blessed,” he added.

