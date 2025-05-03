Israeli Military Intercepts Missile From Yemen

Share

….U.S. Escalates Strikes Against Houthis

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Saturday confirmed the interception of a missile launched from Yemen, as the United States (US) ramps up its military campaign against the Iran-backed Houthi group amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Confirming the development, the IDF said the air raid sirens were activated in multiple areas across the country following the missile launch.

The military also added that the projectile was successfully intercepted before it could cause any damage or casualties.

The incident comes as part of a broader escalation in the region, with the United States intensifying its airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

The strikes, ordered by President Donald Trump, mark the largest U.S. military operation in the Middle East since his return to office in January.

The Houthi group has claimed responsibility for recent missile and drone attacks on Israel and commercial vessels in the Red Sea, saying the actions are in solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

The group has also vowed to expand its targets in response to Israel’s renewed offensive in Gaza, which resumed two months ago.

Houthi officials have declared that they will continue to target international shipping routes, especially those in the Red Sea, in defiance of the U.S.-led campaign aimed at degrading their military capabilities.

The escalating conflict highlights the growing complexity of regional dynamics, as Yemen’s civil war increasingly intersects with broader geopolitical tensions involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

