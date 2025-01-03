Israeli Military Destroys Hezbollah Rocket Launchers In Southern Lebanon

Share

On Thursday, the Israeli military said it struck Hezbollah rocket launchers in South Lebanon despite a fragile ceasefire with the militant group.

It would be recalled that the truce, which took effect on November 27, has been marked by mutual accusations of violations from both sides.

According to the Israeli military, the strike on Thursday targeted medium-range rocket launchers in the Nabatieh area.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency reported no fewer than three Israeli strikes in the area.

“Prior to the strike a request was sent to the Lebanese armed forces to neutralise the launchers that posed a threat to Israeli civilians and troops.

“The launchers were struck only after the request was not addressed by the Lebanese armed forces,” the military said in a statement.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, the Lebanese army is to deploy alongside UN peacekeepers in the south as the Israeli army withdraws over a 60-day period.

Hezbollah is to withdraw its forces north of the Litani River some 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the border and dismantle its military infrastructure in the south.

In late December, the UN peacekeeping force expressed concern at the continuing damage done by Israeli forces in south Lebanon.

The Israeli military on Thursday insisted it was acting to remove any threat to Israel in accordance with the ceasefire understandings.

