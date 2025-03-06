Israeli Hostage: Trump Issues Last Warning To Hamas Leaders

Share

The 47th United States (US) President, Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened further destruction of Gaza if all remaining hostages are not released.

This was as President Trump issued an ultimatum to Hamas leaders to flee Gaza amid last warning, saying it is over.

Strongly backing Israel as the ceasefire teeters, Trump said he was sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job as his administration expedites billions of dollars in weapons.

“Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you.

“This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance.” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform after meeting freed hostages.

Trump also warned of repercussions for Gaza as a whole, where virtually the entire population has been displaced by Israel’s relentless military campaign in response to Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack.

His comments follow Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s warning of consequences that you cannot imagine if Hamas does not hand over the remaining hostages seized in the October 7 attack.

The first phase of a ceasefire ended over the weekend after six weeks of relative calm that included exchanges of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

