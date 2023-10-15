Israeli/Hamas War: UN Must Resolve Land Dispute Without Bias –Palestinian Ambassador

The perennial conflict between Israel and Palestine may rage on for many more years unless the United Nations (UN) upholds fairness and justice in its application of Resolution 181, which prescribed that the land in dispute be divided into two states – Israel as a Jewish state and Palestine as an Arab state. The Ambassador, Embassy of the State of Palestine in Nigeria, His Excellency Abdullah Abu Shawesh, who listed the conditions for peace in Gaza, said the 75-year-old bloody conflict could have ended many years before now if the UN and world leaders had agreed to apply international law to the issue.

Shawesh said there would be no peace as long as Israel continues to maintain its iron grip on the occupied territories of Gaza and the West Bank. The envoy described the conflict in Gaza as an open war declared by Israel against Palestinians, alleging that Israeli authorities do not consider the Palestinians as human beings and have been conducting a genocidal war against them for over seven decades.

“It is not a war that began just one week ago. It’s an open war that was declared by Israeli occupation since 1948, when they succeeded in uprooting us from our historical land. Also, the war has continued since 1967, when they occupied the West Bank and Gaza. So, since 1948 through to 1967 and up till now, the Israeli open war against the Palestinians has been ongoing. What happened last Saturday (September 7, 2023) is another chapter of this war. “We want the applicability of international law.

We, the Palestinians have one stand, one song – the applicability of international law. Is it fair to call for the applicability of international law? Is it fair to call for the applicability of the United Nations Resolution? Israel was created by UN Resolution 181 and this resolution stated that the historical land of Palestine should be divided into two states – Israel as a Jewish state and Palestine as an Arab state. One side of this resolution was adopted but the other side was not adopted. It is only fair to adopt it and up- hold this resolution.

We are not asking anybody to reinvent the wheel. The wheel is there,” he said. Shawesh, who expressed sadness at the renewed hostilities in Gaza in the last one week, explained that the latest clash between Hamas and Israeli forces was an indication that there can’t be peace without a clear and unbiased resolution of the underlying historical issues that gave rise to the conflict.

He said that contrary to the narrative in the west- ern media that Hamas provoked the current war by launching a surprise attack on Israel, it was Israeli forces that should be held responsible for what has been happening in the last one week. According to him, there have been a lot of propaganda against the Palestinian people and their cause and there was the need for the world to listen to them to hear their story.

“First and foremost, the world should correct their very wrong narrative about what is happening in Gaza. They should correct their wrong narratives about the history of the Palestinians and Israelis. Meanwhile, the mail online reported yesterday that Israeli forces were readying for ‘additional significant combat operations’ after launching preliminary raids into Gaza overnight into Saturday.

Israeli army spokesperson, Jonathan Conricus, said yesterday that Israeli forces were now ‘in formation… all around the Gaza Strip, in the south, in the centre and the north’. Ahead of the anticipated ground invasion of Gaza, which has seen some 400,000 civilians displaced, he urged onlookers to ‘remember how this started – all of this is Hamas made’, he said. See interview on Page 25