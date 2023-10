Israeli-Hamas War: Lagos suspends airlift of Christian pilgrims to Israel

The Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board (LSCPWB) has suspended the airlift of the second batch of intending pilgrims to Israel due to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, a Palestinian resistance group. The Secretary of the board, Mrs. Florence Gbafe, who made this known in a statement yesterday, said the decision was as a result of keen observation of security situations in Israel. Over 1,000 people have been killed on both sides after Hamas’ Saturday attack and a reprisal by the Israeli forces. Recall that another batch of pilgrims were scheduled to be airlifted to Israel on Tuesday, Oc- tober 10.

According to her, the LSCPWB and the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), will announce a new date for the airlift of the second batch of the intend- ing pilgrims in due course. She said the board regretted any inconvenience the suspen- sion might cause, adding that the intending pilgrims would be duly informed of developments about their journey to the Holy Land. Gbafe stated, “To all on the second batch of pilgrimage to Israel, kindly note that the pilgrimage is now on hold due to the war situation in Israel.

Further information will be communicated as and when due please.” The Secretary maintained that the Lagos State and the Federal Government would continue to prioritise the safety of all pilgrims to the holy land and will not expose Nigerians to any situation that will put their security at risk. She thanked God for the safety of the first batch of pilgrims from Lagos State who had already concluded their pilgrimage activities on Sunday, revealing that the pilgrims were expected to arrive in Nigeria later yesterday (Monday).