Israeli Ground Offensive Targets Central Gaza Camps

I srael is expanding its ground offensive into Palestinian refugee camps in central Gaza, as it warns the war with Hamas will last for months. The UN has expressed grave concern after Israeli strikes reportedly killed dozens of people in Bureij, Nuseirat and Maghazi camps in recent days.

Heavy fighting is also continuing to the south, in the city of Khan Younis. Meanwhile, the Palestinian president has described what is happening in Gaza as “beyond a war of annihilation”.

The Hamas-run health ministry has said at least 195 people have been killed across the territory over the past 24 hours, reports the BBC. More than 21,100 have been killed – mostly children and women – during 11 weeks of fighting, according to the ministry.