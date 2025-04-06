Share

The Israeli authorities on Sunday announced the deportation of two British Labour Members of Parliament, Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed, after denying them entry into the country over alleged security concerns.

Israel’s immigration ministry in a press statement sighted by Sunday Telegraph said the MPs were turned back upon arrival on Saturday, after suspicions arose that they intended to “document the activities of security forces and spread anti-Israel hatred.”

Yang, who represents Earley and Woodley, and Mohamed, the MP for Sheffield Central, reportedly arrived from Luton Airport accompanied by two assistants.

READ ALSO:

During their questioning at the airport, the pair claimed they were in Israel as part of an “official parliamentary delegation.”

However, the Israeli immigration ministry dismissed the claim as “false,” insisting that their visit appeared to have ulterior motives deemed sensitive to national security.

The incident has sparked early criticism from some human rights observers, who argue that the deportation raises questions about transparency and the treatment of foreign officials in Israel.

Neither the UK Foreign Office nor the Labour Party has issued an official statement at the time of filing this report.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

