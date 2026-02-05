Israeli Fire In Gaza Kills 17 Palestinians

Israeli fire in Gaza killed at least 17 Palestinians, most of them women and children, hospital officials said yesterday, while Israel said militant gunfire had injured an Israeli soldier.

They were the latest Palestinian deaths since a ceasefire, which has been punctuated by deadly Israeli strikes, came into effect on October 10, 2025. More than 530 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the deal took effect, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

The attacks and the escalating death toll have rocked the U.S.-backed truce and caused Palestinians in the strip to say it does not feel like the war has ended, reports The Associated Press.

“The genocidal war against our people in the Gaza Strip continues,” said Dr. Mohamed Abu Selmiya, director of the Shifa Hospital, in a Facebook post. “Where is the ceasefire? Where are the mediators?”