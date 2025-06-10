Israeli Drone Strike Kills Lebanese Father, Son In Shebaa

Share

An Israeli drone strike on Tuesday claimed the lives of a Lebanese father and son and left another son injured in the southern village of Shebaa, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and the National News Agency (NNA).

In a statement, the health ministry confirmed, “An Israeli enemy drone carried out a strike in the village of Shebaa, killing two people and wounding one.”

The victims were members of a local family reportedly caught outside during the drone attack. The Israeli military has not yet commented on the incident.

This fatal attack marks the latest escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, despite a ceasefire agreement signed in November 2024, which was brokered to halt mounting cross-border tensions.

The strike comes days after Israeli warplanes targeted southern Beirut, an air raid Lebanese officials described as a serious violation of the truce. That attack reportedly hit what Israel said were underground Hezbollah drone manufacturing sites, while Hezbollah claimed it destroyed nine residential buildings.

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun strongly condemned the Beirut raid, calling it a “flagrant violation” of the November ceasefire and warning that continued aggression would deepen instability in the region.

Rising Regional Tensions Before Eid al-Adha

The Shebaa drone strike comes just days before Eid al-Adha, one of Islam’s most sacred holidays, adding emotional weight to an already volatile situation.

The attack has sparked renewed fears of a broader conflict, as Israel last week warned it would not hesitate to strike Hezbollah positions across Lebanon despite global calls for restraint.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah has not officially responded to the Shebaa strike, but local sources report heightened military alertness in southern Lebanon.

