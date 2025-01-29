Israeli Drone Strike Injures 5 In Southern Lebanon

Share

The Lebanese Health Ministry on Wednesday said at least five people were injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting the southern Lebanese town of Majdal Selm.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday night injured 24 people in Nabatieh, a major town in south Lebanon.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Israeli Military said it had struck Hezbollah vehicles that were transporting weapons on the edge of Nabatieh.

After the strikes on Nabatieh, senior Hezbollah official, Mohammad Raad, said that the Lebanese people’s right to resist Israeli attacks is sacred and legitimate.

He stressed that the right should be exercised at the time and place deemed necessary to protect the country’s security.

Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel agreed on a ceasefire in late November, ending a conflict that has killed thousands of people since it was ignited by the Gaza war in 2023.

Recall that the US on Sunday said that the agreement between Lebanon and Israel, which included an initial 60-day period for the withdrawal of Israeli troops, would remain in effect until February 18, an extension to the January 26 deadline previously agreed.

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Tuesday charged US General Jasper Jeffers, who chairs the committee monitoring the ceasefire, to pressure Israel into implementing the ceasefire according to international law.

The Lebanese health ministry said that Israeli forces killed no fewer than 24 people and wounded at least 141 in southern Lebanon on Sunday and Monday, as thousands of people tried to return to their homes in the area in defiance of Israeli military orders.

