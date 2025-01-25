Share

Amid the settlement fire a ceasefire in the ongoing war, the Palestinian Health Ministry has said an Israeli drone strike on a vehicle near the West Bank town of Qabatiya killed two people.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Friday’s drone attack is the fourth day of a large-scale Israeli operation in the nearby city of Jenin launched after the truce in Gaza.

According to the Israeli military, an air strike had hit a vehicle with what it said was a terrorist cell inside but gave no further details.

The military has been carrying out a major operation in Jenin aiming to crack down on Palestinian militant groups it says are backed by Iran, launched two days after a ceasefire took effect in the war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian health officials said no fewer than 12 Palestinians have been killed in the operation including two claimed by the armed wing of Hamas.

The Israeli military said it had also arrested 20 wanted suspects and seized weapons.

A spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Thameen Al-Kheetan, said he was deeply concerned about the use of unlawful lethal force, adding that the Jenin operation raised serious concerns about unnecessary or disproportionate force.

Fighting in Gaza has halted for the start of a six-week first phase of a ceasefire backed by the United States.

Israeli officials say the operation in Jenin is part of a multifront war against an axis of Iranian-backed groups in the West Bank, southern Lebanon and Yemen.

