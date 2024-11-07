Israeli, British, Other World Leaders Congratulate Trump

Share

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UK’s Keir Starmer have been among the first set of world leaders to congratulate Donald Trump on winning the US presidential election.

In his statement, Netanyahu – who has had a difficult relationship with President Joe Biden, spoke of “history’s greatest comeback”, adding that Trump’s return to office offered a “new beginning for America, a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America”.

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said that Trump would be tested on his statements that he can stop the war within hours as US president. “We urge Trump to learn from Biden’s mistakes,” he told Reuters news agency. UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “I look forward to working with Trump in the years ahead.”

He added: “From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come.”

The BBC quoted the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban – a close Trump ally – as saying his election was “a much needed victory for the world”.

French President Emmanuel Macron also congratulated Trump, saying he was ready to work together with him just as before, “with respect and ambition.

For more peace and prosperity”. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Trump, adding that “Germany and the US have for a long time successfully worked together to promote prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic”. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Trump’s leadership “will again be key to keeping our alliance strong.

I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X: “I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the ‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated Trump in a post on X, saying Italy and the US were “linked by an unshakable alliance, common values and a historic friendship. It is a strategic bond, which I am sure we will now strengthen even further.”

