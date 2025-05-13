Israeli-American Hostage, Edan Alexander, Returns to Israel

Share

Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander has returned to Israel after being released by Hamas, the Israeli military has said.

Alexander, 21, was serving in an elite infantry unit on the border with Gaza when he was captured by Hamas during the October 7 attacks. Of the 251 hostages, 59 remain in Gaza, up to 24 of whom are believed to be alive.

Israel has said there will be “a safe corridor” in Gaza for Alexander’s release, but has not committed to a ceasefire.

President Donald Trump’s visit to the Middle East begins today – he calls Alexander’s scheduled release “great news” A senior Palestinian official told the BBC the Hamas announcement is intended as a goodwill gesture before Trump’s arrival.

Hamas also said the release is intended to facilitate an aid deal – Gaza has been under an Israeli blockade for more than two months.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has said the hostage, which it has not named, will “undergo an initial medical assessment and meet with his family”.

“The commanders and soldiers of the Israel Defence Forces salute and embrace the returning hostage as he makes his way home to the State of Israel,” it added. The IDF has also requested people “respect the privacy of the returning hostage and his family”.

