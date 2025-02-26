Israeli Ambassador Slams UN’s Silence On Hamas

Share

Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon is demanding the international body to break its silence on Hamas’ atrocities not only on October 7, 2023, but in the months since then, as released hostages detail the brutal conditions in which they were held.

“We demand justice for all of them to come back, and the UN should pass a resolution condemning Hamas,” Danon said while speaking to the press on Monday. “Since October 7 it never happened.”

Since the attacks on October 7, 2023, which kicked off the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the UN has passed several resolutions regarding Israel, but not one condemning Hamas by name, reports Fox News.

“The UN has held countless emergency meetings on Israel, it has passed endless resolutions, but when terrorists massacred a baby and a child and then mutilated them, the UN has no resolutions to offer,” Danon said.

