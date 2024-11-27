New Telegraph

November 27, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 27, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Israeli Airstrikes Kill…

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Six – Syria’s Defence Ministry

Following Israeli airstrikes on border crossings with Lebanon on early Wednesday, Syria’s Defence Ministry has reported six fatalities, including two soldiers and four civilians.

The strikes launched from Lebanese airspace, according to the reports sighted by New Telegraph also injured 12 others, including children, women, and Syrian Arab Red Crescent workers.

The attack occurred just hours before a Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire was set to take effect, marking a significant escalation in the conflict.

READ ALSO:

Syrian authorities condemned the strikes, which targeted humanitarian corridors.

Israel however has not commented on the incident.

The ceasefire, backed by the U.S. and France, is seen as a bid to de-escalate regional tensions.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Bianca Ojukwu Assures Of Nnamdi Kanu’s Release
Read Next

NCPC Announces December Start Date For Pilgrimage Airlift
Share
Copy Link
×