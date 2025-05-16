Israeli Air Strikes Kill At Least 62, Civil Defence Says

Share

Israeli air strikes in Gaza have killed at least 62 people since midnight Wednesday, according to the Hamas-run civil defence agency. The majority were killed in Khan Younis in the south, with deaths also reported in Beit Lahia and Deir al-Balah.

The air strikes come as an Israeli blockade on aid entering Gaza continues – no supplies have been allowed in for 10 weeks. “I cannot move well due to the severity of the hunger,” one man message the BBC.

Ten different aid agencies in Gaza, have said the humanitarian situation is getting worse. Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing at least 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign has killed at least 52,829 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry

