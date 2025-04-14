New Telegraph

April 14, 2025
Israeli Air Strike Destroys Part Of Last Functioning Hospital In Gaza City

An Israeli air strike has destroyed part of AlAhli Baptist Hospital, the last functioning hospital in Gaza City. Witnesses said the strike destroyed the intensive care and surgery departments of the hospital.

Video posted online appeared to show huge flames and smoke rising after missiles hit a two-storey building. People, including some patients still in hospital beds, were filmed rushing away from the site.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it targeted the hospital because it contained a “command and control centre used by Hamas”. No casualties were reported, according to Gaza’s civil emergency service, reports the BBC.

However, one child who previously suffered a head injury died as a result of “the rushed evacuation process”, according to a statement from the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem, which is affiliated to the hospital.

